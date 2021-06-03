US Treasury Official Sentenced for Disclosing Sensitive Information - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) A US Treasury Department official has been sentenced to six months in prison for illegally disclosing sensitive information pertaining to reports on Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, the Russian Embassy, Maria Butina, and Prevezon Alexander among others, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

"Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards... a former Senior Advisor at the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), was sentenced to six months in Federal prison for unlawfully disclosing Suspicious Activity Reports ("SARs") and other sensitive information," the Justice Department said.