US Treasury Official to Travel to Europe for Talks on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Oil Price Cap

(@FahadShabbir)

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will head to a number of European capitals next week for talks on sanctions imposed on Russia and the implementation of the price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will head to a number of European capitals next week for talks on sanctions imposed on Russia and the implementation of the price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will travel to Paris, France, London, United Kingdom and Brussels, Belgium from November 7th to 9th to continue close coordination with allies on sanctions against Russia for its brutal war against Ukraine," the release said. "In meetings with government counterparts, he will follow up on last month's convening of countries imposing Russia sanctions and export controls to discuss redoubled efforts to deny Putin the revenue and military equipment he needs to further his illegal war.

"

Adeyemo will also address the maintaining of support for Ukraine through direct economic assistance as well as continue the close coordination on implementing a price cap on Russian oil, the release said.

"In Paris and London, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will meet with private sector executives to hear their perspectives on sanctions evasion and enforcement, as well as the global spillover effects of Putin's war on higher energy prices and exacerbated food insecurity," the release added.

The countries of the collective West have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The sanctions have caused disruptions in supply chains, leading to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and beyond and drove inflation to record levels.