UrduPoint.com

US Treasury On Sanctioning Gazprombank: There Must Be A Channel To Pay This Oil Price Cap

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 08:08 PM

US Treasury on Sanctioning Gazprombank: There Must Be a Channel to Pay This Oil Price Cap

The United States believes there needs to be a channel to carry out payments under the Russian oil price cap scheme, the Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes told a Senate hearing on Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of imposing full-blocking sanctions on Gazprombank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States believes there needs to be a channel to carry out payments under the Russian oil price cap scheme, the Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes told a Senate hearing on Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of imposing full-blocking sanctions on Gazprombank.

"Of course, you're familiar and have noted that we have taken sanctions, full-blocking sanctions on a variety of Russian banks including imposing financial restrictions on all of its 10 largest banks," Elizabeth Rosenberg said.

"One key to the price cap policy, which as you know, seeks to continue to have Russian oil flow but at lowered prices at depressed prices - that requires the ability for purchasers to pay for that oil at depressed prices, which means that there must be some controlled channels in order to continue to pay for that," she continued. "I cannot in this context forecast what sanctions the United States Treasury may bring forward."

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Senate Russia Oil Price United States May All

Recent Stories

Scholz Says Germany Will Never Recognize Referendu ..

Scholz Says Germany Will Never Recognize Referendums in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Ca ..

Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Capital - Source

4 minutes ago
 Tayyaba Gul's charges: Lahore High Court suspends ..

Tayyaba Gul's charges: Lahore High Court suspends proceedings of commission to e ..

4 minutes ago
 More people suffer from high BP than expected: Rep ..

More people suffer from high BP than expected: Report

4 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Karachi firing

One killed, two injured in Karachi firing

4 minutes ago
 Usman Wazeer knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBO Yo ..

Usman Wazeer knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBO Youth title

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.