US Treasury Plans Another $200Bln Coronavirus Aid Package for Small Businesses - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US Treasury Department officials are preparing to ask Congress to swiftly commit another $200 billion to replenish the small business coronavirus (COVID-19) program, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department's request could come as soon as Tuesday, though the details remain in flux as policy makers scramble to evaluate the program's design, the report said, quoting two people speaking on conditions of anonymity.

The report added that under some scenarios, the Treasury Department could seek more than $250 billion for the program, but that possibility was still being discussed.

The report came a day after White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration has rolled out $38 billion in loans to small businesses from its $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

Congress approved $350 billion in aid for small businesses under the stimulus package.

The report said the original allocation for small businesses was being overwhelmed by surging demand.

Kudlow also told CNBC on Monday that the Trump administration was considering a coronavirus bond issue to help the US economy in its war against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this in response to a suggestion from the network that the government issue an $8-trillion, 30-year bond with a coupon rate of 1.5 percent.

