US Treasury Probes Racism Allegations At US Mint Bureau - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Treasury Probes Racism Allegations at US Mint Bureau - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The US Treasury Department launched an investigation into allegations of racial discrimination at the Mint, the agency responsible for circulating coins, The Wall Street Journal said on Friday.

A group of Black employees in June asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to investigate what they described as "rampant racism" at the bureau, the Journal said citing a letter it had obtained.

The employees said racism was ingrained in the Mint's culture evidenced by a lack of diversity in senior ranks in the organization.

The complaints in the letter included a racial slur written as graffiti in a Mint restroom and mistreatment by a legal department that consisted of only white lawyers.

More Stories From World

