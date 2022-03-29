UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Proposes New Undertaxed Profits Law To Enforce 15% Global Minimum Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Treasury Proposes New Undertaxed Profits Law to Enforce 15% Global Minimum Tax

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The US Treasury Department has proposed a new undertaxed profits law for multinational corporations to help enforce the 15% global minimum corporate tax, a documented breakdown of the plan showed on Monday.

The Undertaxed Profits Rule (UTPR) is subject to Congressional approval and would operate as a "top-up tax" for businesses to ensure they pay the 15% worldwide minimum corporate tax, according to the plan. It will also prevent taxpayers from deducting taxes paid in countries that do not have a global minimum tax.

"When another jurisdiction adopts a UTPR, the proposal also includes a domestic minimum top-up tax that would protect US revenues from the imposition of UTPR by other countries," the Treasury Department said in the breakdown of its planned revenue streams in 2023.

At the push of the United States, some 130 countries led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development agreed in July last year to have a global minimum corporate tax of 15%.

President Joe Biden has long been an advocate of closing a US tax loophole that allows corporations to locate their tax bases in countries and territories with zero or low rates while maintaining their corporate activities and operations in the United States.

The Treasury Department said it has worked into its tax proposal mechanisms to ensure that US firms that were on hook for higher taxes benefited from all domestic tax credits and other incentives.

Related Topics

United States July All From

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

1 hour ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

1 hour ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

1 hour ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>