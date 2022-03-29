US Treasury Proposes New Undertaxed Profits Law to Enforce 15% Global Minimum Tax

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The US Treasury Department has proposed a new undertaxed profits law for multinational corporations to help enforce the 15% global minimum corporate tax, a documented breakdown of the plan showed on Monday.

The Undertaxed Profits Rule (UTPR) is subject to Congressional approval and would operate as a "top-up tax" for businesses to ensure they pay the 15% worldwide minimum corporate tax, according to the plan. It will also prevent taxpayers from deducting taxes paid in countries that do not have a global minimum tax.

"When another jurisdiction adopts a UTPR, the proposal also includes a domestic minimum top-up tax that would protect US revenues from the imposition of UTPR by other countries," the Treasury Department said in the breakdown of its planned revenue streams in 2023.

At the push of the United States, some 130 countries led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development agreed in July last year to have a global minimum corporate tax of 15%.

President Joe Biden has long been an advocate of closing a US tax loophole that allows corporations to locate their tax bases in countries and territories with zero or low rates while maintaining their corporate activities and operations in the United States.

The Treasury Department said it has worked into its tax proposal mechanisms to ensure that US firms that were on hook for higher taxes benefited from all domestic tax credits and other incentives.