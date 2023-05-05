US Treasury Proposes Rule to Oversee Sale of Land Near Military Bases to Foreign Entities

The US Treasury Department's Office of Investment Security on Friday proposed a new rule that would require foreign individuals and companies to seek government approval to buy land near eight military bases in the United States, following an attempt by a Chinese firm to build a plant near an Air Force base

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US Treasury Department's Office of Investment Security on Friday proposed a new rule that would require foreign individuals and companies to seek government approval to buy land near eight military bases in the United States, following an attempt by a Chinese firm to build a plant near an Air Force base.

The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register, would require the US government to approve attempts by foreign entities to purchase property within 100 miles of eight military bases.

The Treasury Department is seeking comment on the proposed rule through June 5, 2023.

In September 2022, a group of US lawmakers sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing concerns about attempts by China-based manufacturer Fufeng Group to purchase land approximately 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in the state of North Dakota.

In February, the Grand Forks city government revoked support for the project after the Air Force claimed the plant posed a threat to national security. Fufeng officials have denied allegations that their proposed $700 million wet corn milling plant would be used for espionage.

The locations were chosen for reasons including the sensitivity of missions conducted at the sites and proximity to special use airspace, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing a US defense official.

The proposed Treasury Department rule would impact land purchases near Grand Forks and seven other bases, including Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, the report said.

Three of the sites are tied to the US' B-21 Raider stealth bomber program, the report added.