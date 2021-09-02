US Treasury Removes 3 Yugoslav Wars Figures from Sanctions List - Notice

The United States removed three former Bosnian Serb military and political officials from its sanctions list, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United States removed three former Bosnian Serb military and political officials from its sanctions list, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Thursday.

"The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List: DJOGO, Jovan,...KRAJISNIK, Momcilo,...NIKOLIC, Dragan," the notice said.

Krajisnik was a former Bosnian Serb political leader who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2006 by the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague after he was found guilty of crimes against humanity during the Bosnian conflict.

He died in September 2020.

Nikolic was a former Bosnian Serb army commander who managed a detention camp of Bosniak prisoners in 1992. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague in 2005 after he pled guilty to engaging in murders, rape, and torture of Bosniak prisoners. He died in 2018.

Djogo is a former Bosnian Serb army colonel who was associated with former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity during the Bosnian war. The UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague sentenced him to life in prison