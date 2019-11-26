UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury Reveals Trump Intervention In Probe Of Indicted Turkish Bank - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:55 AM

US Treasury Reveals Trump Intervention in Probe of Indicted Turkish Bank - Senator

US Treasury documents reveal that Trump administration officials intervened in an investigation that resulted in the indictment of a Turkish state-owned bank for violating US sanctions, Senator Ron Wyden said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US Treasury documents reveal that Trump administration officials intervened in an investigation that resulted in the indictment of a Turkish state-owned bank for violating US sanctions, Senator Ron Wyden said in a press release.

"The Treasury Department does not deny that President Trump tasked [Treasury] Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin with intervening in the criminal investigation of [Turkish state-owned] Halkbank," Wyden said on Monday.

In response to a request from Wyden, Treasury documents disclosed seven meetings between Mnuchin and Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak and Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek.

The meetings took place while Treasury was investigating Halkbank for massive Iranian sanctions violations, Wyden said.

Albayrak in particular has close ties to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, the release said.

Erdogan raised concerns over the Halkbank investigation directly with Trump and Trump referred those concerns to Treasury, Wyden said, quoting from a letter written by a Treasury deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs.

Wyden said he is suspicious because of the timing of the Mnuchin meetings and Kushner's history of "shady dealing" with Erdogan.

Congress, Wyden said, needs to know to what extent Trump and his aides sought to help the Turkish bank and whether the matter could result in another Ukraine-like scandal for the administration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Trump Bank Berat Tayyip Erdogan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Kheer is Pakistan’s favorite wedding dessert, fo ..

4 minutes ago

CJP suspends notification for extension in Gen Baj ..

13 minutes ago

How bacteria 'act as one' to escape antibiotics

2 minutes ago

Survey shows 31 pct of women quit jobs after marri ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies after jumping from building following Alb ..

3 minutes ago

PTI for equal access to justice for all: Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.