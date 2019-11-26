US Treasury Reveals Trump Intervention in Probe of Indicted Turkish Bank - Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Treasury documents reveal that Trump administration officials intervened in an investigation that resulted in the indictment of a Turkish state-owned bank for violating US sanctions, Senator Ron Wyden said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US Treasury documents reveal that Trump administration officials intervened in an investigation that resulted in the indictment of a Turkish state-owned bank for violating US sanctions, Senator Ron Wyden said in a press release.

"The Treasury Department does not deny that President Trump tasked [Treasury] Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin with intervening in the criminal investigation of [Turkish state-owned] Halkbank," Wyden said on Monday.

In response to a request from Wyden, Treasury documents disclosed seven meetings between Mnuchin and Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak and Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek.

The meetings took place while Treasury was investigating Halkbank for massive Iranian sanctions violations, Wyden said.

Albayrak in particular has close ties to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, the release said.

Erdogan raised concerns over the Halkbank investigation directly with Trump and Trump referred those concerns to Treasury, Wyden said, quoting from a letter written by a Treasury deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs.

Wyden said he is suspicious because of the timing of the Mnuchin meetings and Kushner's history of "shady dealing" with Erdogan.

Congress, Wyden said, needs to know to what extent Trump and his aides sought to help the Turkish bank and whether the matter could result in another Ukraine-like scandal for the administration.