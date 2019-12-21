(@FahadShabbir)

The US Department of the Treasury and European partners working on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will hold consultations to discuss the recent US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines later on Saturday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The US Department of the Treasury and European partners working on Russia 's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will hold consultations to discuss the recent US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines later on Saturday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions had already entered into force, and demanded an immediate stop to pipe installations for these projects. After that, Swiss company Allseas suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the sanctions.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury and our European partners will hold consultations to clarify what these sanctions mean.

Their wording is not clear enough. They, primarily Europeans, do not understand what this means. Following the consultations, when we understand the nature of the sanctions, in particular when they will take effect and at what scale for the European companies, we can discuss [the mater]. it is too early so far," Kozak stated.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. The legislation also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.