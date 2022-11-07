US Treasury Sanctions 4 IS Members, 8 Companies in South Africa - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The US Treasury sanctioned four members of an Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) cell based in South Africa and eight associated companies on Monday, according to a release.

"Today, Treasury is targeting key individuals in ISIS's network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. "The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country's economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of ISIS affiliates and networks."

The four members allegedly provided technical, financial, or material support to IS, and own, control, or direct the eight companies in question.

They are all associates of Treasury-designated Farhad Hoomer, the leader of an IS cell based in Durban, South Africa. Brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar are senior cell members; Nufael is a central commanding figure, while Yunus functions as an enforcer and logistical coordinator. The two other men sanctioned, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar, were arrested in 2018 by South African authorities along with Hoomer for their involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial retail buildings.

Four of the sanctioned companies are linked to Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar: MA Gold Traders (PTY) LTD, Bailey Holdings (PTY) LTD, Flexoseal Waterproofing Solutions (PTY) LTD, and HJ Bannister Construction CC. The others - Sultans Construction CC, Ashiq Jewellers CC, Ineos Trading (PTY) LTD, and Shaahista Shoes CC - are owned, controlled, or directed by Hoomer.