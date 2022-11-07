UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Sanctions 4 IS Members, 8 Companies In South Africa - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 09:28 PM

US Treasury Sanctions 4 IS Members, 8 Companies in South Africa - Treasury

The US Treasury sanctioned four members of an Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) cell based in South Africa and eight associated companies on Monday, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The US Treasury sanctioned four members of an Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) cell based in South Africa and eight associated companies on Monday, according to a release.

"Today, Treasury is targeting key individuals in ISIS's network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. "The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country's economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of ISIS affiliates and networks."

The four members allegedly provided technical, financial, or material support to IS, and own, control, or direct the eight companies in question.

They are all associates of Treasury-designated Farhad Hoomer, the leader of an IS cell based in Durban, South Africa. Brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar are senior cell members; Nufael is a central commanding figure, while Yunus functions as an enforcer and logistical coordinator. The two other men sanctioned, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar, were arrested in 2018 by South African authorities along with Hoomer for their involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial retail buildings.

Four of the sanctioned companies are linked to Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar: MA Gold Traders (PTY) LTD, Bailey Holdings (PTY) LTD, Flexoseal Waterproofing Solutions (PTY) LTD, and HJ Bannister Construction CC. The others - Sultans Construction CC, Ashiq Jewellers CC, Ineos Trading (PTY) LTD, and Shaahista Shoes CC - are owned, controlled, or directed by Hoomer.

Related Topics

Business Russia ISIS Nelson Durban South Africa United States Criminals 2018 Gold Mosque All

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs authorities to prepare peri-u ..

Commissioner directs authorities to prepare peri-urban structure plans

1 minute ago
 Disastrous effects of climate change necessitate g ..

Disastrous effects of climate change necessitate global coalition: PM

16 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutor General Orders Creation of Pros ..

Russian Prosecutor General Orders Creation of Prosecutor's Offices of Russia's N ..

16 minutes ago
 Food diversification imperative to fight against m ..

Food diversification imperative to fight against malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

16 minutes ago
 'Mechanized farming can enhance sugarcane producti ..

'Mechanized farming can enhance sugarcane production'

19 minutes ago
 Administrator East reviews arrangements of IDEAS-2 ..

Administrator East reviews arrangements of IDEAS-2022

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.