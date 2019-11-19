US Treasury Sanctions 4 People, 5 Firms in Turkey, Afghanistan Over Links to Islamic State

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States has imposed economic sanctions against four individuals and five companies in Turkey, Syria and Afghanistan over links to the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two Turkey-based Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) procurement agents and four ISIS-linked companies operating in Syria, Turkey, and across the Gulf and Europe for providing critical financial and logistical support to ISIS," the release said.

The Treasury Department also said it is acting against the Afghanistan-based Nejaat Social Welfare Organization for using false charitable pretenses as a cover to facilitate the transfer of funds and support the activities of the Islamic State - Khorasan in Afghanistan.

"Treasury also took action against two senior officials affiliated with this organization," the release said.