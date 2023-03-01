US Treasury Sanctions Arms Trafficker Supplying US-Sourced Weapons to Mexican Drug Cartel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has sanctioned a Mexican arms trafficker for supplying weapons to the Mexico-based Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States has sanctioned a Mexican arms trafficker for supplying weapons to the Mexico-based Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Jesus Cisneros Hernandez was sanctioned for allegedly conspiring to purchase high-powered firearms in Wisconsin, from where he was to smuggle them into Mexico to supply the CJNG, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"CJNG relies on high-powered weapons primarily obtained from the United States to protect its territory while intimidating rivals and governmental authorities. CJNG's access to these weapons contributes to its ability to flood the United States with fentanyl and other deadly drugs," Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in the release.

The Treasury Department is working with US and Mexican partners to expose, isolate and disrupt those who facilitate CJNG's lethal activities, the release also said.

In November 2021, a Federal grand jury in Wisconsin charged Hernandez with 22 counts of various firearm-related violations., the release added.

As a result of Tuesday's sanctions, all property and interests in property by Hernandez that are in the United States or in the possession of US persons are blocked and must be reported to the Treasury Department, according to the release.