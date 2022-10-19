(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it has sanctioned a key transporter organization of the Sinaloa cartel's illicit drugs trafficking network.

"The Valenzuela drug trafficking organization fuels the ongoing drug epidemic we face in the United States which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans annually," the Treasury Department said in a press release. "Starving this network of resources will help deprive the Sinaloa Cartel of critical support it needs to traffic its dangerous illicit drugs."

The Valenzuela organization has evolved into a sophisticated network involved in importing and transporting substantial quantities of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, from Mexico into the United States, the release said.

On October 19, 2021, Federal drug trafficking indictments were returned in the US District Court for the Southern District of California against Juan Francisco Valenzuela Valenzuela and two other Mexican nationals and Valenzuela organization members - Hector Alfonso Araujo Peralta, and Raul Rivas Chaires. The listed individuals are fugitives from these charges, the release said.

The Treasury Department said that it sanctioned on Wednesday Peralta, Chaires and three Mexico-based transportation companies - Arfel Transportadora Cool Logistic, Servicios de Transporte Maruha and Transportes Refrigerados Pandas Trucking for having engaged in or having made transactions that have materially contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production, the release added.