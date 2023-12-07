US Treasury sanctions network for role in fentanyl import

The United States is imposing sanctions on 15 Mexican individuals accused of involvement in importing fentanyl into the country, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday, as Washington seeks to further the fight against the deadly substance

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The United States is imposing sanctions on 15 Mexican individuals accused of involvement in importing fentanyl into the country, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday, as Washington seeks to further the fight against the deadly substance.

"Today, more people in the United States aged 18 to 49 die from fentanyl than from any other cause," Yellen told an event in Mexico City.

She is on a visit until Thursday, during which she is set to meet Mexico's president, finance minister and central bank governor.

In the latest sanctions, the US Treasury took aim at a network of 15 individuals as well as two entities affiliated with the Beltran Leyva Organization cartel, to disrupt the supply of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

They include Oscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe and Pedro Inzunza Noriega, who are among the group's current top leadership, Treasury said.

Two companies, Editorial Mercado Ecuestre and Difaculsa, were found to be linked to the organization as well.

The cartel is one of the most powerful drug trafficking groups globally, and is "heavily involved in the transportation and distribution" of drugs such as cocaine and fentanyl to the United States, Treasury added.

Yellen's trip comes after US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged last month to work together to tackle the fentanyl crisis.

China is also taking action against illicit suppliers in the industry, following talks between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Yellen called the illicit drug trade "a significant threat to our national security," and a threat to public safety in Mexico.

On Wednesday, Yellen is due to meet central bank governor Victoria Rodriguez and host a discussion on illicit finance with financial institution leaders and members of the Mexican Banking Association.