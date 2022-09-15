US Treasury Sanctions Zimbabwean Police Deputy Commissioner - Treasury

The US Treasury sanctioned the Zimbabwean police's deputy commissioner on Thursday, while lifting sanctions on 11 Zimbabwean individuals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The US Treasury sanctioned the Zimbabwean police's deputy commissioner on Thursday, while lifting sanctions on 11 Zimbabwean individuals.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) "designated Stephen Mutamba, the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Deputy Commissioner for Administration, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469 for his role in undermining Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions," the press release stated.

Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties which oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party, according to the release. In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services' use of pressure and intimidation against prominent opposition figures and the uneven enforcement of a COVID-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities. He did not allow foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups.

In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.

The 11 individuals being removed from the Specially Designated Nationals List list are either deceased or have been deemed to no longer undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions.

They include Central Committee Member Kenneth Anyonda; Politburo Member Simon Khaya Moyo; Minister of State for Science and Technology Development Olivia Nyembezi Muchena; Deputy Secretary for Gender and Culture Selina Pote; Zimbabwean Air Marshal Perence Shiri; Politburo Secretary for Youth Affairs Absolom Sikosana; Zimbabwe Prisons Chief Paradzai Zimondi; Deputy Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities Biggie Joel Matiza; Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare Edwin Muguti; Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works, and Urban Development Morris Sakabuya; and Politburo Deputy Secretary of Transport and Social Welfare Tendai Savanhu.