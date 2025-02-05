US Treasury Says Musk Team Has 'read-only' Access To Payments Data
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The US Treasury said Tuesday that Elon Musk's government reform team can read data from its highly sensitive payment system but not alter it, after Democratic lawmakers raised the alarm over the move and called for an investigation.
Musk, the world's richest person, is leading President Donald Trump's Federal cost-cutting efforts under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
As part of that drive, he reportedly pushed for a team led by IT executive Tom Krause to be given access to the Treasury Department's closely guarded payment system, which handles trillions of Dollars of transactions, from Social Security and Medicare payouts to federal salaries.
In response, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden sent a letter Tuesday to the congressional watchdog agency demanding it probe reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had personally granted Musk and his aides that permission.
The Treasury, in a letter sent to Congress and shared with AFP, confirmed Krause's team has access to the system, but said it is "read-only access... in order to continue this operational efficiency assessment."
They said the permission was "similar to the kind of access that Treasury provides to individuals reviewing Treasury systems, such as auditors."
Musk's efficiency drive has run into strong opposition from Democratic lawmakers, who have raised a wide range of legal and ethical concerns about his moves to slash federal spending.
In a separate letter sent to Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, other Democratic policymakers expressed concern over DOGE's work involving government data and facilities.
Recent Stories
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader
No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..
More Stories From World
-
Simeone brace helps Atletico thrash Getafe, reach Copa del Rey semis3 minutes ago
-
US Treasury says Musk team has 'read-only' access to payments data3 minutes ago
-
French PM set to survive no confidence vote3 minutes ago
-
Speed queen Goggia pursuing Olympic dreams with 2026 Winter Games on horizon3 minutes ago
-
Undav sends Stuttgart into German Cup final four13 minutes ago
-
Doncic hungry for titles after shock Lakers trade53 minutes ago
-
US health secretary nominee RFK Jr passes crunch Senate vote7 hours ago
-
Rwandan-backed group declares ceasefire in DRC's war-torn east7 hours ago
-
EU sets out guidance on banning harmful AI uses7 hours ago
-
US funding pause affecting several nations, including Pakistan: UN humanitarian agencies7 hours ago
-
Mauritius says 'new deal' reached with UK on Chagos Islands7 hours ago
-
Italian politician says Trump Jr shot rare duck in Venice7 hours ago