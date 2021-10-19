US Treasury Says No Way for Taliban to Gain Access to Central Bank Funds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The United States is not planning to allow the Taliban (banned in Russia) to access Afghanistan's financial reserves that are being stored in American banks, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

"I see no situation in which we would allow the Taliban to have access to the reserves that belong to the Afghan people. We believe that it's essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban, but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people," Adeyemo said during a Senate hearing.