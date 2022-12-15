UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Says Nornickel Not Blocked As Part Of New Sanctions On Potanin - Guidance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 09:37 PM

US Treasury Says Nornickel Not Blocked as Part of New Sanctions on Potanin - Guidance

The US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday that sanctions on Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin do not affect mining giant Nornickel.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday that sanctions on Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin do not affect mining giant Nornickel.

"No.

OFAC (the Office of Foreign Assets Control) has not designated Norilsk Nickel and, based on information available to OFAC as of December 15, 2022, Norilsk Nickel is not owned 50% or more by blocked persons or otherwise considered the blocked property of Vladimir Potanin," the department said in a new guidance.

