US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed If Behavior Changes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Sanctions can be reversed if Russia changes its behavior, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Monday.

"We always want to make sure that any sanctions that we put in place can at some point - if behavior changes - be reversed in order to make sure that threat actor knows that once sanctions are put in place, the goal is behavioral change ultimately," Adeyemo told a virtual discussion organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

