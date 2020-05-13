US Treasury Says Swedish Oil Refiner Nynas No Longer Blocked by Venezuela Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The US Treasury on Tuesday said it removed Venezuela-related sanctions against Swedish refiner Nynas AB following a restructuring of the company.

"Nynas AB has undertaken a corporate restructuring that has resulted in Nynas AB no longer being blocked pursuant to the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations," the Treasury said in a statement.

"US persons do not require authorization from OFAC to engage in transactions or activities with Nynas AB, provided such activities do not involve blocked persons or otherwise prohibited activities. Absent authorization ... all US persons continue to be prohibited from engaging in any dealings with Petroleos de Venezuela, SA (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest."