US Treasury Says Will Sanction Countries, Companies Supporting Russia's Industrial Complex

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States is "willing and able" to impose sanctions on those people, companies and countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support its military-industrial complex amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in prepared remarks on Friday.

"This morning, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is issuing guidance making clear that we are willing and able to sanction people, companies, or countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support Russia's military-industrial complex," Adeyemo said.

Additionally, the Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security are releasing an alert laying out actions against Russia's military-industrial complex and potential risks for those who decide to provide Moscow with material support for its special military operation in Ukraine, Adeyemo added.

Earlier in the day, US officials and representatives of more than 30 countries participating in the global coalition implementing sanctions and export controls against Russia convened in Washington for a meeting to discuss the impact of the restrictive measures on Russia's defense industry.

