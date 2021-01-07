UrduPoint.com
US Treasury Secretary Calls Capitol Violence 'unacceptable'

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday called the violence by supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol building "unacceptable" and said it was "time to respect the democratic process".

"These actions are unacceptable and must stop... Now is the time for our nation to come together as one and to respect the democratic process in the US," Mnuchin said in a joint appearance in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

