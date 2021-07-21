WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Jordan's King Abdullah II met in Washington to discuss opportunities to advance the middle Eastern country's economy, the Treasury Department said.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "She noted the challenges Jordan faced, complicated by COVID, and encouraged His Majesty to continue to implement reforms that will help Jordan to boost sustainable growth and job creation.

"

Yellen also highlighted Jordan's partnership in fighting terrorist financing in the Middle East, the release said.

On Monday, King Abdullah II met with President Joe Biden at the White House and discussed security cooperation, particularly regarding the modernization of Jordan's F-16 fighter jet fleet. The king also met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and discussed cooperation on regional security challenges.