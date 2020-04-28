UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says No COVID-19 Bailout For Already Mismanaged US States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says No COVID-19 Bailout for Already Mismanaged US States

US states that mismanaged their finances before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should not expect to be bailed out by the federal government, though states like New York and New Jersey, which spent heavily to fight the pandemic, deserve more reimbursement than others, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US states that mismanaged their finances before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should not expect to be bailed out by the Federal government, though states like New York and New Jersey, which spent heavily to fight the pandemic, deserve more reimbursement than others, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Monday.

"[For] states that were mismanaged, there shouldn't be a bailout... because of the coronavirus," Mnuchin told CNBC. "I would also say states that had specifically large expenses as a result of the coronavirus like New York and New Jersey, I think it was the right thing that the federal government gave them money."

In March, the Trump administration rolled out a $2.1 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress that included reimbursement for states spending on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some states have complained that the funds they received were not enough. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo described the $3.8 billion allocation as "terrible," saying the COVID-19 pandemic had made the state some $15 billion poorer. New York State is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

President Donald Trump and other White House officials have announced in recent weeks that the administration was working on a second stimulus package to provide further relief, including for states.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said states that did not manage their finances properly should be allowed to go bankrupt.

Related Topics

Senate Governor White House Trump New York United States Money March Congress Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

36 minutes ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Authorities Isolate City in Country's South ..

19 seconds ago

Libyan Political Agreement Remains Sole Internatio ..

20 seconds ago

Shops in France Will Gradually Start to Reopen Fro ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.