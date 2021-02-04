US Treasury Secretary Says Needs to 'Understand Deeply' GameStop Stock Before Acting

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she was meeting financial and commodity market regulators to "understand deeply" the recent activity in shares of the video-gaming retailer GameStop and the silver market, before pursuing action

"I'm actually hosting a meeting later this morning with top regulators at the SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, and also the Federal Reserve, to discuss recent developments," Yellen said in an interview with ABC. "We need to understand deeply what happened before we go to action."

The Securities and Exchange Commission has been under pressure by hedge funds and other established Wall Street players to come up with stiffer trading regulations after retail investors on Reddit grouped to buy GameStop shares, sent them soaring and caused billions of Dollars of losses for hedge funds.

The Reddit rally has been seen as a David vs Goliath battle has faded in recent days as the prices of almost all the targeted stocks collapsed, exposing some of the retail investors to losses.

Yellen declined to say what preliminary action, if any, she had in mind over the matter, but said insulating the market against crises would be her priority.

"We really need to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly, efficiently and that investors are protected and we're going to discuss whether or not the recent events warrant further action. But certainly we're looking carefully at these events," Yellen said.