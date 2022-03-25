US Treasury Secretary Says Sanctions on Russian Tycoon Abramovich Remain a Possibility

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich could still face sanctions despite claims that he is facilitating peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen told CNBC on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich could still face sanctions despite claims that he is facilitating peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen told CNBC on Friday.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised President Joe Biden not to sanction Abramovich inasmuch the move may hinder peace negotiations. The next day, the Kremlin confirmed Abramovich had taken part in the initial stage of organizing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"I would hold open the possibility that certainly not take off the table the possibility he or other individuals could face sanctions in the future," Yellen said in an interview.

She refused to comment on the "calculus about exactly what determines if he is or isn't sanctioned."

"I'm just saying that it remains a possibility," the secretary added.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Canada. The US so far has been reluctant to impose personal sanctions on Abramovich, except for adding his private jet to the black list of aircraft owned by Russian citizens and airlines.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have suspended their Russian operations.