US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says 'No Truth' To Rumors She Might Quit In Near Future

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 08:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed on Tuesday talk that she might step down in the near future, as speculation mounted about the future of some senior cabinet members in the Biden administration should the ruling Democratic party fare badly in midterm elections.

"There is no truth to that," Yellen told a live-streamed briefing of a racial equity event she spoke at.

Rumors have swirled that some senior administration members like Yellen, who at 76 is President Joe Biden's oldest appointee and a former Chair of the Federal Reserve as well, might not continue in their roles or would be replaced if the Democratic party receives a drubbing in the November 8 midterms. With just over a month to the election, polls show Biden's popularity rating among Americans at 42.4%, with the balance disapproving of the job he has done, poll site FiveThirtyEight said late Monday.

