US Treasury Secretary Yellen To Meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng On July 8 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will meet and have dinner with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday evening as part of her official visit to the country this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing a senior Treasury official.

Also on Saturday, Yellen will meet with sustainable finance professionals and have lunch with a number of female economists, the report said.

Yellen arrived in China on July 6 to meet with senior Chinese officials on an array of economic issues, as well as to bolster ties between Washington and Beijing amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.

She will depart the country on Sunday, July 9.

During a roundtable discussion in Beijing earlier on Friday, Yellen said that the United States is concerned about export controls recently imposed by China on rare earth elements used in microchips.

Earlier this week, China announced that buyers of two chipmaking metals, gallium, and germanium, will need to apply for export permits starting on August 1. Beijing's move has been seen as retaliation against Western curbs on China's access to advanced chip manufacturing equipment.

