US Treasury Sent $1.4Bln in Stimulus Checks to More Than 1 Mln Dead People - Audit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) distributed 1.1 million economic impact payments to dead people at a cost of 1.4 billion, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in an audit report on Thursday.

"According to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, as of April 30, 2020, almost 1.1 million payments totaling nearly $1.4 billion had gone to decedents," the report said.

The GAO said in the report that it has recommended the IRS pursue cost-effective strategies to recover the payments made to ineligible individuals, decedents and fraudsters, and the IRS agreed with the recommendation.

In total, the GAO said the US government provided 160.4 million stimulus checks at a cost of $269.3 billion.

The GAO said it commissioned an audit of the multi-trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act because the Office of Management and Budget guidance and other Federal agencies are not due to produce a cost report until July.