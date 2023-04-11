US Treasury Still 'Shoring Up' Ukraine Support

Close
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US Treasury Department is still working on "shoring up" economic support for Ukraine and to deny President Vladimir Putin revenue and equipment for Russia's war against its Soviet-era territory, its Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh said Monday.

"We have a renewed focus on enforcing our sanctions and targeting those to evade sanctions to make sure they're working as effectively as possible," Shambaugh told a so-called fireside chat held on the sidelines of this week's IMF/World Bank Spring meetings. "And so, we will be shoring up economic support for Ukraine's government and people and (are) also trying to deny Putin the revenue and equipment he needs to fight the war that he has launched."

Shambaugh said a key focus for IMF/World Bank officials this week would be to find ways to step up compliance on the price cap for Russian oil, which is one of the largest revenue earners for the Kremlin.

"We are collaborating closely with our allies on things like the price cap, to make sure that we can both limit Putin's revenue, (and) at the same time, stabilize global oil markets," he said.

The Group of Seven nations has placed a $60 per limit on Russian Urals crude oil since February, a cap that can theoretically work when global benchmark oil Brent trades not too far from that.

But with Brent trading closer to $85 per barrel now, the gap between the limit set by the G7 and Urals might be a little too wide to enforce the cap effectively, according to oil market experts.� Moscow, on its part, has issued a decree applicable from 1 February 2023 until 1 July 2023 which banned the sale of crude oil and finished oil products to any country or company that, directly or indirectly, referred to the price cap in the contract.�

