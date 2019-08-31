US Treasury Takes Action Against Iranian Oil Tanker Adrian Darya - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The United States sanctioned the tanker Adrian Darya and its captain for transporting more than 2 million barrels of oil that will benefit Iran's security forces, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today against Adrian Darya 1, an oil tanker transporting 2.

1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil ultimately benefitting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). The Adrian Darya 1 is being identified as blocked property pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorism or acts of terrorism. As part of today's action, the Adrian Darya 1's captain, Akhilesh Kumar, is also designated pursuant to E.O. 13224," the release said on Friday.

The release also said that anyone helping the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned.