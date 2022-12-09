UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From 9 Countries With Human Rights Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

The United States is sanctioning over 40 individuals and entities from nine countries, including Russia, Iran and North Korea, for alleged connections to corruption and human rights abuses, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day, is sanctioning a diverse array of over 40 individuals and entities that are connected to corruption or human rights abuse across nine countries," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

OFAC sanctioned four Russian individuals involved in its special military operation in Ukraine, as well as members of the Russian Central Election Commission for its role in monitoring accession referenda in the four former Ukrainian regions.

OFAC also sanctioned North Korea's border security bureau and individuals connected to a government-run animation studio, as well as Iranian law enforcement officials for alleged human rights abuses.

Moreover, the new sanctions targeted individuals with alleged ties to corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mali.

Individuals in Guinea, China and the Philippines are also the targets of sanctions related to alleged human rights abuses.

The actions are a key component of the Biden administration's efforts to implement its anti-corruption strategy, released in December 2021, the Treasury Department statement said. The US is committed to taking actions consistent with its values and recognizes human rights as critical to global peace and security, the statement also said.

