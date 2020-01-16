UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury To Allow 90-Day Wind Down Period For New Sanctions Against Iran

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

US Treasury to Allow 90-Day Wind Down Period for New Sanctions Against Iran

The United States will allow a 90-day period to nullify transactions with Iran in specified sectors affected by new US sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United States will allow a 90-day period to nullify transactions with Iran in specified sectors affected by new US sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Persons engaged in transactions that could be sanctioned under E[xecutive] O[rder] 13902 with respect to the construction, mining, manufacturing, and textiles sectors of the Iranian economy have a 90-day period after the issuance of E.O. 13902 to wind down those transactions without exposure to sanctions under E.

O. 13902," the statement said.

The Treasury Department said the affected persons should take the necessary steps to wind down transactions by the end of the 90-day period to avoid exposure to sanctions, adding that starting new transactions after January 10 could be sanctioned even during the wind-down period.

The wind-down period with respect to the construction, mining, manufacturing and textiles sectors expires on April 9, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

Iran United States January April Textile

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

15 minutes ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

31 minutes ago

Hyderabad District Bar election on Saturday

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce ,Federation of Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

US Pentagon in Talks with Iraqi Hosts But Has No P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.