Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Treasury to Borrow $2.99Trln to Fund Economy Through COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday that it will borrow nearly $3 trillion this quarter to fund the US economy through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"During the April - June 2020 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $2.999 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $800 billion," the statement said.

The Treasury Department noted that its total estimated borrowing of $3.055 billion will be higher than the number previously announced in February.

The increase in privately-held net marketable borrowing was "primarily driven by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including expenditures from new legislation to assist individuals and businesses, changes to tax receipts including the deferral of individual and business taxes from April - June until July," the statement said.

The United States has been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 1.2 million infections and more than 68,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

