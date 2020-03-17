US Treasury To Provide $10 Billion Capital To US Businesses Amid Coronavirus - Mnuchin
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:54 PM
The Federal Reserve is stepping into the commercial paper market with a $10 billion funding from the US Treasury to avert a cash crunch from the coronavirus that could threaten day-to-day funding for businesses, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday
"I have just sent Chairman Jerome Powell a letter confirming that I approve the establishment of the CPFF to provide liquidity to the financial system pursuant to Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act and the Board's Regulation A," Mnuchin said in a statement, referring to the letter sent to the Fed Chair Powell on the Commercial Paper Funding Facility established by the central bank. The Fed said in a separate statement that the Treasury will provide $10 billion of credit protection to the CPFF.