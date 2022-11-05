(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo chaired a meeting on Friday with members of the Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee to discuss the group's collective and individual cybersecurity efforts, according to a release by Treasury Public Affairs.

"Deputy Secretary Adeyemo underscored that a heightened threat level is likely to continue in the future and urged participants to accelerate efforts on joint cybersecurity projects during the remaining months of this year and into the next," according to the release.

Adeyemo acknowledged the group's efforts to bolster its cyber defenses at a time of increased threats, and emphasized how important it is for financial entities to share information regarding the detection of malicious and suspicious activity in order to protect themselves.

The FBIIC is chaired by the Department of the Treasury and is responsible for improving coordination and communication among financial regulators, enhancing the resiliency of the financial sector to hazards cyber and otherwise, and promoting public-private partnership within the financial sector.