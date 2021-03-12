UrduPoint.com
US Treasury's Yellen, Brazilian Economy Minister Discuss Cooperating On Pandemic Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a call with Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes expressed her intention to deepen cooperation with Brasilia on a strong recovery from the pandemic, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Secretary Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen cooperation with Brazil to address key regional and global challenges, including supporting a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting inequality, developing sustainable infrastructure, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," the release said on Thursday.

Yellen also expressed willingness to engage on an agenda to protect the Amazon and secure sustainable livelihoods for local communities, the release added.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Brazil's GDP fell by 4.5 percent in 2020 and is expected to rebound by 3.6 percent this year, although in 2022 the growth will diminish to 2.6 percent.

The United States and Brazil continue their fights against the pandemic with the US being the world leader in terms of both number of cases (29.2 million) and deaths (more than 530,000), according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil, meanwhile, has over 11.2 million cases and over 270,000 deaths.

