MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed macroeconomics and financial issues in a virtual meeting, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He.

During the conversation, they discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, recognizing that developments in our two economies have important implications for the global economy," it said.

"Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern. Secretary Yellen noted that she looks forward to future discussions with Vice Premier Liu," according to the statement.