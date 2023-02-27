US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reported

The report said the visit is supposed to reinforce the Biden administration's support for Ukraine a week after President Joe Biden made the secret trip to Kiev as well.