US Treasury's Yellen Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Meets Zelenskyy - Reports

US Treasury's Yellen Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine, Meets Zelenskyy - Reports

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reported.

The report said the visit is supposed to reinforce the Biden administration's support for Ukraine a week after President Joe Biden made the secret trip to Kiev as well.

More Stories From World

