US Treating Ransomware As National Security, Law Enforcement Issue - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United States is treating ransomware attacks as both a national security and a law enforcement issue amid a rise in the number of such attacks against the US government and businesses, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We're also treating ransomware not only as a law enforcement issue, but also as a national security issue. Ransomware and other cybercrimes affect all of us - our businesses, local governments, our most critical infrastructure from power grids to hospitals," Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken made the comment in a speech at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's Global Emerging Technology Summit.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Biden administration said that they will be announcing new actions to combat ransomware attacks and bolster the US's cyber resilience later this week.

The frequency of ransomware attacks over the last several months against US-based entities has increased over the last several months and include Colonial Pipeline, Republican National Committee and the automation software provider Kaseya.

