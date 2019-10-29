US Treatment of Imprisoned Russian Pilot Yaroshenko 'Inhumane' - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The United States is not treating imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in a humane way and Russia will draw the attention of international human rights organizations to the issue, the Embassy of Russia in the US has announced.

"Despite our multiple addresses and pleas, Washington continues with its inhumane treatment and cruelty toward the Russian [Yaroshenko]," the embassy said in a Facebook statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the US has turned down yet another request for Yaroshenko's transfer to Russia, without providing any substantial reasons.

"In fact, the humanitarian component of the issue ” the worsening state of his [Yaroshenko's] health ” has been ignored," the Russian embassy stressed adding that it is "determined to seek justice and the return of Yaroshenko to his homeland" and "will use all the available international rights instruments and will draw the attention of international rights organizations to this situation."