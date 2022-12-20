(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The United States considers the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow does not want to "absorb" any of its neighbors to be "the height of irony" in light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Putin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk and said during a joint press conference that Russia "has no interest in absorbing anyone."

"I think a statement like that has to be treated as the height of irony coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment right now to violently absorb his other peaceful next-door neighbor," Price said during a press briefing.

Following the meeting in Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin and Lukashenko confirmed the path of strengthening the two countries' independence.