US Trial Begins in Case of Alleged Islamic State 'Beatles' Murder Group Member - Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Jury selection began on Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of participating in an Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) cell involved in the capture and murder of journalists and aid workers, according to a US Federal district court schedule.

El Shafee Elsheikh is being tried in a Virginia federal district court on charges that he participated in the capture and murder of two journalists and two aid workers from the United States, although prosecutors said he was also allegedly involved in the deaths of victims from other countries.

Elsheikh, 33, was an alleged member of the four-man IS group labeled the "Beatles" by some due to their British accents, which appeared in execution videos sent around the world in response to unpaid ransom demands the group placed on captured individuals.

The group is believed to have beheaded around two dozen hostages.

Elsheikh was captured alongside fellow alleged group member Alexanda Kotey by Kurdish forces in 2018 and later transferred into US custody. The leader of the group, Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed "Jihadi John," was killed in an airstrike in November 2015. The fourth member, Aine Lesley Davis, was convicted and sentenced in 2017 in Turkey to seven and a half years in prison.

Elsheikh would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted by the jury at trial.