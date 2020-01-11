US Tried, Failed to Kill Iranian Officer in Yemen on Day of Soleimani Killing - Officials

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) US forces launched a secret operation in Yemen targeting a second leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force on the day that Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq, but the mission failed, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The strike targeted Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key Quds Force commander based in Yemen, but did not result in his death, the Post said, citing four unnamed US officials familiar with the mission.

The newspaper speculated that twin targets in different nations undermined Trump administration claims that Soleimani's killing was intended to prevent an imminent Iranian attack.

In December, the State Department offered a $15 million bounty for information on Shahlai's location in Yemen, claiming he had a long history of plotting attacks against US and coalition targets.

Soleimani was killed in an US airstrike a week ago as his convoy exited Baghdad's international airport.