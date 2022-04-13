US Tried to Avoid Exposing Sources in Revealing Russian Moves - Intelligence Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The US intelligence community was able to monitor the movement of Russian military forces before and during the Ukraine conflict in real time but sought not to present its findings in ways that shaped policy or inadvertently exposed or compromised its sources, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines said.

"One concern I had was that we (would) not be perceived as a tool of policy," Haines told a forum at the Meridian International Center in Washington, DC on Tuesday. "We are cautious ... It is a long term thing to see whether or not you actually burn your sources and methods through disclosures.

"

Haines emphasized that the 18 major US intelligence services continually analyzed their own conclusions and public statements to try and ensure that means of intelligence collection and key sources were not accidentally revealed and endangered.

"We have learned a lot of lessons through the process," she said.

Starting in December 2021, the Biden administration departed from procedures followed by previous Republican and Democratic administrations in making public more quickly information they had gathered on the massing and preparations of Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine prior to the launching of Moscow's special military operation.