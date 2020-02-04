UrduPoint.com
US Tried To Contact PNA Before Peace Plan Release, Abbas Refused - Palestinian Ambassador

Tue 04th February 2020

The US administration tried to contact the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, prior to the announcement of US President Donald Trump's plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, but Abbas refused to talk before the plan was unveiled, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday

"The US administration tried to contact us two days prior [to the announcement of the deal], but we refused. On January 26, they called and not only this - Trump sent a message along with his representative. He [representative] came to Palestine with this message, but our president refused to accept this message before the deal of the century is announced and before we have any understanding about this deal," Nofal said at a press conference.

He added that no Palestinian representatives contacted the US after Trump's plan was released.

On January 28, the US president revealed his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via a two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The peace plan envisions that the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leaders have said they outright reject it. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet with the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.

