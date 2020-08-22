US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Restore Anti-Iran Sanctions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

The United States has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all the UN sanctions against Iran previously lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after failing to get the UNSC to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran.

The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the deal, and Pompeo has said that the US would use every possible tool to ensure that Russia and China cannot deliver weapons to Iran.

The US is using the mechanism of the JCPOA despite not being a part of the agreement since 2018, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that Washington's move to trigger snapback sanctions linked to the 2015 nuclear deal was "illegal and unacceptable"

Washington's decision creates risks of divisions in the UNSC between the great powers. The US could be isolated in the attempt to impose anti-Iran sanctions, as the European Union countries have already voiced opposition to the US' actions.

The US already failed once this month, as only two of the 15 members of the UNSC voted in favor of the resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, while China and Russia opposed it. Eleven other countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Germany, abstained.

The US now claims that the JCPOA signatory states have a right to unilaterally denounce a "significant non-respect" of its "commitments" by another signatory. The US aims to re-establish, or "snapback" international sanctions against Tehran which had been lifted in exchange for its promise to scale back its nuclear program and cut uranium reserves.

US President Donald Trump, who wants to cancel all deals made by the previous US administration with Iran and other JCPOA participants, has already restored and toughened US sanctions in the hope of pressuring Tehran to get a "better deal." Moreover, the US president now wants to force the entire international community to do the same, warning companies and banks that if ever they sign any deals with Tehran or Iranian companies, they would be banned from trading in the US or with US companies.

Trump wants to proclaim victory at the UN Annual General Assembly at the end of September, ahead of the November presidential election in the US, but such outcome is doubtful.

Trump has repeatedly said that the Iran nuclear deal signed by Barack Obama, a former US president and Joe Biden, a former vice president and current presidential candidate, was a "disastrous" compromise.

The US administration is claiming that it has the right to resort to the snapback mechanism despite abandoning the JCPOA deal, as the 2015 Security Council resolution ratifying the agreement was not amended after US withdrawal. Washington has said that the US is legally allowed to activate the snapback mechanism and oblige other countries to keep a tight embargo on all types of weapons to Iran.

Russia and China have already voted "No" on the US-proposed resolution and have repeatedly voiced their opposition to Washington's way of implementing the JCPOA deal, namely the US attempts to jointly decide on the arms embargo despite abandoning the agreement.

The European countries also said that the US has no legal right to activate the snapback mechanism. EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Thursday that the bloc does not consider the US to be a participant of the JCPOA and, therefore, Washington can not use mechanisms reserved to the agreement's participants.

The EU is actually represented by France, the United Kingdom and Germany in the agreement, and the European countries have declared that they would create INSTEX (Trade Support Instrument) for the European companies and banks that want to sign commercial deals with Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that INSTEX would be registered in France and located in Paris. The structure is headed by a German banker, Per Fischer. But the trade support instrument has yet to show efficiency, as the European companies and banks are still afraid of US sanctions.

Moreover, France, Germany and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Thursday and said that they cannot support US actions due to their incompatibility with the JCPOA.

For once, there does not seem to be any reaction in favor of the US proposal among European member states. The US move received no support at the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council.

"The Charter of the United Nations specifically states that any permanent member of the Security Council can make a proposal. With regard to the United Nations charter, the United States' proposal within the framework of the JCPOA is admissible," Pierre d'Argent, an international law professor at the Catholic University of Leuven, told Sputnik.

D'Argent added that the US resorting to JCPOA mechanisms was "paradoxical" as the country has withdrawn from the deal.

"The signatories to the agreement who remained on board, that is all but the US, could also meet separately and decide to change the rules of the snapback, but that would weaken the agreement itself," the professor also said.

D'Argent suggested that the US request on the snapback mechanism would fail at the UNSC.

Claude Moniquet, the Brussels-based director of the European Strategic Intelligence and Security (ESISC) consultancy and a former French intelligence officer, agreed with d'Argent and said that Washington's moves were "doomed to failure."

"The American maneuver is doomed to failure. They are therefore isolated, but Europe is tempted to maintain the arms embargo on Iran in October anyway. Western countries are hesitant; they want to continue to trade with Iran and they want Iran to abandon its nuclear program, but they also want to sideline Iran, keep them at bay," Moniquet told Sputnik.

At the same time, the ESISC director said that Iran has lately started to act more provocatively, and mentioned the case of French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, who has been sentenced to six years in prison on charges related to national security and anti-Iran propaganda.

"It must be said that Iran has multiplied the provocations lately: illegal boarding of tankers in the Persian Gulf, arrests of bi-nationals in Iran, like this French lady researcher under a grotesque accusation of espionage, or control of Iraq and the role played by Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria," Moniquet said.

The former intelligence officer also said that there was an "objective alliance" between the West and the Arab Gulf countries, adding that recently-concluded peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates shows it.

In addition, Moniquet talked about the case of Assadollah Asadi, the former third secretary of the Iranian embassy in Austria, who is currently on trial in Belgium, and said that his conviction would deteriorate relations between the EU and Iran.

"There will also be a resounding trial in Belgium in the fall, that of the Iranian diplomat based in Vienna and extradited by Germany to Belgium, who procured the bomb to the Iranian terrorists tasked with planting the bomb at the People's Mujahedin Congress in Villepinte near Paris. If the diplomat is condemned, it will be a political earthquake and even greater isolation for the mullahs' regime," Moniquet said.

The ESISC director claimed that Tehran would only increase tensions in the future and continue working on creating "the nuclear bomb and the missiles carrying it."

Meanwhile, Vincent Eiffling, an expert on the Middle East from Belgium-based UCLouvain, told Sputnik that Iranian provocations were a response to the anti-Iran stance of the US.

"the Iranian provocations were also a response to the provocations of the Trump administration. The US is very hard on Iran and its attitude has hardened crescendo in successive stages. Here Trump is in the last stretch. He has not obtained anything from Iran so far; the snub received at the Security Council last week has been rarely seen," Eiffling said.

Speaking of the JCPOA's snapback mechanism, Eiffling said that while China and Russia have a clear position, Europe is hesitant to act more harshly.

"It [Europe] is afraid of nuclear proliferation but it has not been able to cover any commercial transaction in the 'vehicle' created for this purpose, the INSTEX, and has not been able to give Iran the slightest guarantee while that was the key for the Iranians. Europe is trying to spare the goat and the cabbage, without choosing between two evils. Not easy!" the expert said.

At the same time, Lars Patrick Berg, a member of the European Parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, supported the US proposal to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

"This agreement [the JCPOA] has been a case of wishful thinking over reality for some time ... Iran has promised much in terms of its nuclear disengagement, but has not delivered. Unfortunately, it is the EU and its members that have kept this deal alive in the face of irrefutable evidence that Iran is continuing with its plans for nuclear weapons. I therefore welcome the statements from Secretary of State Pompeo that the United States will seek to introduce wide ranging sanctions to prevent a rogue state such as Iran deploying nuclear weapons," Berg told Sputnik.

The AfD was also critical of the German government, one of the members of the "P5+1" negotiating group, arguing that despite all the evidence that Iran was not complying with the 2015 agreement, the German government was still naively trusting Iran, thereby putting at risk the security of Germany and its citizens. Berg added that he "completely agreed" with Pompeo, while Berlin was siding "with the ayatollahs" and against common sense and Germany's interest.

TRUMP NEEDS VICTORY AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Trump needs success ahead of the presidential election and the decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran is simply a political gesture, Dr. Alam Saleh, a lecturer in Iranian studies at the Australian National University's Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, told Sputnik.

"After failing the maximum pressure on Iran, the United States for electoral reasons, I mean, simply because of the election - since President Trump during the last four years have not succeeded in any of his foreign policy in the Middle East and even globally - has shifted its maximum pressure from Iran to the United Nations. First of all, it's only a political gesture and it has kind of internal consumption reasoning - President Trump needs something, any kind of success to be able to enhance his chance in the upcoming presidential election," Saleh said.

The expert mentioned that Iran, "and, in fact, the international community" have managed to isolate Washington's policy to use the JCPOA mechanism despite no longer being a participant of the deal.

"If the United States anyhow is successful to bring all the sanctions back, that will be the end of the nuclear deal anyway. So there would be no nuclear deal, whether Iran was to withdraw or not. That would be the destruction of the deal entirely, nobody would be part of the deal anymore. Iran has had so far the option to withdraw, but after that if the sanctions are back and the United States succeeds in this, it would be the end of the JCPOA anyway," Saleh added.

The expert said that the Trump administration often sends "love letters to dictators" but "insults" US allies, mentioning Pompeo's statement that the European countries were "backing ayatollahs." Saleh said that Europe was in fact backing the international law.

"Probably, Trump attempts to do so simply because, first, if he stays in power for the second term, he would have a very privileged position, he would be able to push Iran to renegotiate again; secondly, if Joe Biden comes to power, it will make it difficult for him to negotiate with Iran again, too. So Trump would be winning whether he stays or not. The only people who are losing are the Europeans," Saleh said.

The expert added that the US and Iran have reasons for not trusting each other, and mentioned that Biden, in case of victory in the presidential election, would have chances to successfully renegotiate another nuclear deal with Iran. Saleh also said that Biden's position on Iran is not yet known.