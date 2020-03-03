US Tries to Catch Up With Russia, China in Hypersonic Arms Development - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States found itself behind both Russia and China after the two countries transited from hypersonic technologies to working weapon systems, something the Pentagon is yet to accomplish, two officials in charge of the US Department of Defense program told reporters.

"In past decades we have been world leaders in hypersonic technology, but we have consistently made the decision to not transition that to weapon applications and build weapons systems out of hypersonic technologies," Mike White, assistant director for hypersonics, said at a briefing on Monday. "The Russians and the Chinese quite frankly have both done that. And they have done [that] quite a number of years ago."

The US administration has requested at least $3.2 billion in funding for hypersonic weapons development programs in the next fiscal year, an increase of almost $500 million from 2020. The budget specifically supports increased flight testing to accelerate the delivery of fully operational hypersonic weapons systems.

"It's that transition to application that got their efforts jumpstarted and that's what we are accelerating now," White said.

Mark Lewis, director of defense research and engineering for modernization, attributed Russia's success to its Soviet-era legacy, while China, according to him, made "huge investments" and used American studies published since the 1940s.

"The Russians have been working in the hypersonic field for quite some time. They started around the same time that we did... We see them essentially building on the Cold War Soviet Union legacy," he said. "China came a little bit late in the game but they have made some huge investments. We did their homework for them."

White and Lewis said they focused on the development of an air-breathing cruise missile capable of delivering a conventional payload and intended primarily for the Air Force.