US Tries to Expand AUKUS, Russia Doubts It Will Promote Regional Stability - Lavrov

The United States is attempting to expand the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia, but Moscow doubts that the pact will promote regional stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States is attempting to expand the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia, but Moscow doubts that the pact will promote regional stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now, (the US) will try to expand it (AUKUS - ed.), there have already been statements that Japan should join, that South Korea should join. I have serious doubts that this will help the cause of peace and stability," Lavrov told reporters in New Delhi following the 2+2 format talks.